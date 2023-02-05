WATERLOO — Waterloo residents’ stuff was safer in 2022, even though residents themselves were not.

The city saw a record drop in overall crime last year, led largely by an 8% dip in property crimes. But that decline was tempered by a record number of homicides during the same year.

“The increase in violent crime appears consistent with preliminary national data reported throughout the country,” Police Chief Joe Leibold said.

The Waterloo Police Department released its annual crime statistics Thursday, showing a 4% dip in overall reported crime but a 4% increase in violent crimes.

Total index crimes reported — homicide, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft — were at their lowest point in at least 17 years, according to Courier archives.

In 2022, some 1,722 index crimes were reported. This in a city that usually sees anywhere from 1,859 to 3,162 index crimes annually, going back to 2006.

Burglary and larceny — a term for theft — saw significant drops in 2022.

The biggest decline in larceny came from a drop in stolen automobile parts, according to the numbers. Thieves struck vehicles 155 times in 2021, usually cutting off catalytic converters to sell as scrap for valuable metals inside.

In late November 2021, investigators began making arrests in a converter theft ring, charging about a dozen people. As a result, reports of stolen auto parts dropped to 70 in 2022, a 55% decrease.

Meanwhile, burglaries saw a 9% drop — from 415 to 375 — a record low looking back more than 15 years. Rural Black Hawk County saw a corresponding drop in burglary reports, according to numbers released by the sheriff’s office last month.

Aggravated assaults were up. Rapes and robberies were down.

“I am also happy to see a reduction in sexual assaults. These numbers often get lost in the data, but having worked many of them over the years, there is no more personal offense than sexual assault,” Leibold said.

Homicides were at an all-time high in 2022, tying 1993 for the most violent year in recent memory.

Nine people lost their lives to violence last year. So far, police have made arrests for murder or related charges in five of the deaths.

Courtney Lamont Harris, 18, was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Broadway Street on Jan. 8, 2022. One person has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

LaVance Cooper, 41, was shot and died in an argument with his cousin on March 22. The cousin pleaded to manslaughter.

Ana Berinobis-McLemore, 26, was shot and killed when she was a passenger in a car traveling on Manson Street on May 22. No arrests have been made.

Anthony Jacobs, 27, was shot on West First Street on May 29. No arrest have been made.

Tony Lewis Grider, 60, perished in a fire at his East Second Street home on Aug. 19. A longtime acquaintance was charged with murder and arson.

Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, was shot and killed while walking on West Fifth Street on Aug. 21. No arrests have been made.

Savion Wilson, 23, was shot while sitting on a couch in a Palmer Drive apartment Aug. 27. An acquaintance was charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Keivon Latrell Anderson, 20, died of a gunshot wound after he was found in a parking area outside a Miriam Drive apartment building on Nov. 12. No arrests have been made.

Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, 39, was found unconscious with a head injury at her Oelson Road home Nov. 30 and died days later. Her boyfriend was arrested for domestic assault.

Crime data show Waterloo police seized 250 firearms in 2022, guns that were used in crimes or were in the hands of people prohibited from having firearms.

The department also noted an increase in opioid deaths. In 2020 and 2021, the city had two overdose deaths; there were six in 2022. Police investigate the deaths and have referred the cases to federal prosecutors in the past.

Calls for service for Waterloo police were down about 3%, but arrests were up 16% over the prior year, according to department numbers.

“Any reduction requires a police-public partnership, and I am hopeful that as we continue to lay the framework for more community partnerships we can further reduce these numbers,” Leibold said.