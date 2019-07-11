WATERLOO -- A Waterloo husband and wife were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a gun when both had been convicted of felonies.
John Joseph Sanford Jr. and Laika Latrece Burt, both 43 and from Waterloo, were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Sanford was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Burt was sentenced to 30 months, or 2 1/2 years, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Both pleaded guilty in March of 2019 to one count of possessing a firearm by a felon, according to court records.
According to court records, Burt got a gun from her home on Jan. 1, 2018, and she and Sanford drove to Burt's ex-boyfriend's home, where police say they threatened the ex-boyfriend with the gun. Police who were called to the ex-boyfriend's residence then found a loaded handgun in Burt's car.
Sanford and Burt were married in April of 2018, according to court records.
Sanford had previously been convicted of second-degree burglary in 1994, of distributing a controlled substance to a minor in 1998, of possession a controlled substance with intent to deliver in 1998, and third or subsequent offense possession of cocaine in 2007. He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted Jan. 25 of third or subsequent offence possession of methamphetamine and third or subsequent offense possession of cocaine.
Burt had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and drug tax stamp violation in 2001, and is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted Nov. 26 for third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana.
