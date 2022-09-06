 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo couple charged in insurance fraud investigation

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been charged after they allegedly re-activated their auto insurance following a crash.

Last week, investigators with the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau charged Janette Kay Rompot, 39, with conspiracy, and Dale Lee Rawlins, 43, with one count of insurance fraud. Both were released pending trial.

Rawlins and Rompot

Dale Lee Rawlins, left, and Janette Kay Rompot

According to court records, Rompot’s car insurance had lapsed months before she was involved in a collision at the U.S. Highway 218 and Greenhill Road exit on Oct. 9, 2021. She allegedly drove off and called law enforcement later.

Less than an hour after the accident, she and Rawlins, who was also on the policy, phoned Progressive Insurance to re-instate the coverage, court records state. Rawlins allegedly used his debit card to pay the back-due premium, and he allegedly told the Progressive agent they hadn’t been involved in any recent accidents.

The Iowa Insurance Division began investigating the incident in July 2022.

