Waterloo council member questions police chief about operations, calls for his resignation

She asked if the chief had debriefed officers who have recently left the department to gather their opinions on the agency.

“I’m very aware of some of the people that have left the police department who were unwilling to conform to some of the changes that have been made, like some of the policy changes that were ordered from council,” the chief said.

“Some are very dissatisfied, and with the dissatisfaction, you get attrition. When a new police chief takes over in a new city, you are not going to have everyone that likes the fact that we have to change,” Fitzgerald said.

“I’m working to balance the level of service that we give in the community. I’m working to make sure the officers get the support and equipment and everything they need for the job. If, by some chance, those who have left the agency are unhappy, I’m aware some are unhappy, but I also know that the majority of the people I speak with are very happy with the things that are happening,” Fitzgerald said.

Klein asked about rumors that police officers are forbidden to wear American flag pins and thin blue line pins on their uniform.

“We have not forbidden them to wear it,” the police chief answered.