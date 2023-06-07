WATERLOO — A former teen runaway who was granted parole in the 1993 killing of a Waterloo woman is back in prison after violating that parole.

Her parole was revoked in December after she allegedly visited Des Moines bars and a casino and communicated with others convicted of homicide just a month after being freed.

Ruthanne Veal, then of Mason City, was only 14 years old in 1993 when she stabbed Catherine Haynes, a 66-year-old retired University of Northern Iowa librarian, in her Waterloo home and stole her car and went shopping with her credit cards.

Veal was convicted of first-degree murder at trial and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

But Veal was placed on work release in November 2020 and granted parole in June 2021 after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences without parole for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

In December 2022, an administrative law judge revoked her parole, sending her back to prison until a further decision by the Iowa Board of Parole.

“If Ms. Veal is unwilling to comply with community supervision then the alternative is a return to prison,” the administrative judge wrote in a ruling that found she flagrantly continued to violate rules after being redirected by parole officers.

Authorities allege Veal began violating conditions of her parole, not by committing any new crimes, but by allegedly ignoring rules prohibiting her from patronizing bars and pubs and gambling while she still owed court costs, records state.

Authorities allege she had frequented Rico’s Pub and other establishments numerous times in September and October 2022 and was spotted at a blackjack table to Prairie Meadows Casino in July 2022.

Corrections officials also allege she sent letters and pictures to her brother, Peter Leroy Veal, who is serving time for a 2017 double murder in Mason City. She also contacted a man who served time for second-degree murder in a 1996 Polk County case, officials alleged. This despite rules prohibiting her from associating with felons.

A month after her return to prison, Veal requested leniency regarding her court-ordered financial obligations. She appealed her “Category B” restitution — which includes legal defense reimbursement, court fees and other costs aside from victim restitution — in February, asking for the court to determine if she had a reasonable ability to pay.

“There is no amount of money I can ever pay to bring Mrs. Haynes back. What I did was wrong. I wish I could change that every day,” Veal wrote in a follow-up letter, which also explained that despite the request, she didn’t want to put the victim’s family through the “turmoil” of another court hearing.

At the time, she owed $25,000, according to corrections officials.

Following the letter, prosecutors filed a notice seeking $150,000 in restitution for Haynes’ family, court records show.

In May, a district court judge dismissed her request to ease up on restitution, finding she missed a 2020 filing deadline to determine her ability to pay. She will have to repay court and public defender costs, according to that ruling.

