 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo City Council member calls for police chief to step down
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo City Council member calls for police chief to step down

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo City Council member is calling for the police chief to step down.

Margaret Klein, who holds the Ward 1 seat and is in the running for the mayor’s office, asked for Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s resignation on Thursday as new information came out that Fitzgerald had applied for an opening in Austin, Texas.

"Our community and police officers deserve a chief who is invested in the future of Waterloo. Chief Fitzgerald has made it clear that he has no interest in remaining in our city. His frequent trips out of town, often in search of new employment, are a slap in the face to the taxpayers who hired him only one year ago,” Klein said in a prepared release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
fitzgerald-joel-mug

Fitzgerald

“I believe it is in the best interest of all that Chief Fitzgerald step aside and allow for a new chief to take the reins," she said.

Fitzgerald started as Waterloo’s police chief in June 2020 following a stint at the top spot in Fort Worth, Texas. Since then his resume has surfaced at several police agencies around the country, the latest being the Austin Police Department, which launched a nationwide search of a new chief in March.

$1 for 6 months -- Courier digital subscription
+1 
Margaret Klein mug New

Klein

 Courtesy photo
0 comments
7
3
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News