Waterloo City Council member calls for police chief to step down

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo City Council member is calling for the police chief to step down.

Margaret Klein, who holds the Ward 1 seat and is in the running for the mayor’s office, asked for Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s resignation on Thursday as new information came out that Fitzgerald had applied for an opening in Austin, Texas.

"Our community and police officers deserve a chief who is invested in the future of Waterloo. Chief Fitzgerald has made it clear that he has no interest in remaining in our city. His frequent trips out of town, often in search of new employment, are a slap in the face to the taxpayers who hired him only one year ago,” Klein said in a prepared release.

“I believe it is in the best interest of all that Chief Fitzgerald step aside and allow for a new chief to take the reins," she said.