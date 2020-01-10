Waterloo Church reviews security following Christmas Eve disturbance

WATERLOO – Officials at Sacred Heart Catholic Church are reevaluating their security arrangements after a man disrupted Christmas Eve services.

The Rev. Ken Stecher said he was conducting Mass at the West Fourth Street church when a man in a ski mask and a heavy jacket walked to the front, set the mask and coat on a pew, and approached him.

Some 400 people looked on as the man reached into his pocket and pulled out a religious book.

“I’m glad it was book,” Stecher said.

The man handed him the tome and proceeded to argue with the pastor about celebrating Christmas, at one point motioning toward the decorated back altar and saying “this is bad.”

“He was getting in my face, deploring the fact we were celebrating Christmas,” Stecher said. “It did kind of upset people.”

A church usher escorted the man out, and he left peacefully. Stecher continued on with the service.

Stecher said Sacred Heart is reviewing its options, and he noted other churches have security cameras, and one has a uniformed officer posted during services. Sacred Heart already prohibits backpacks.

“The ushers have to be the first line of defense,” he said.