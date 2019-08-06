{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing Waterloo boy.

Andrew J. Collins, 13, is described as a black male who's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.  

According to police, he was last seen near the intersection of W. Fourth Street and Wellington Avenue at 5 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a blue shirt and gray pants. 

Anyone with information should contact the Waterloo Police at 319-291-2515.

