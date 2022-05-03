Waterloo chief is finalist for Vancouver, Wash., chief job

WATERLOO --- While Waterloo City Council members mull a proposal to bump Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s salary to $165,000 a year, he is a finalist for a job across the country that pays at least $178,000.

On Monday, the City of Vancouver, about 1,800 miles away in Washington state, announced Fitzgerald was one of five people to make the final cut for the position of police chief in that city.

“I am committed to Vancouver’s next chief embracing an equity leadership role as well as being a champion of progressive policing policies that support safety for our entire community,” Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes said in a press release on the city website that unveiled the finalists.

“To achieve this, listening to and including the community in the search is an important part of the hiring process. I have invited several members of the community to participate on the panels interviewing the finalists. By including leaders from a range of organizations and communities, we will be able to hear voices and perspectives that have not previously been a part of our hiring process,” the city manager continued.

This process beings today (Tuesday) with community question and answer sessions that continue through Thursday. Questions can also be submitted to the website www.beheardvancouver.org/police-chief .

The appointment is scheduled to be announced in in June.

The position of police chief for the City of Vancouver pays between $178,116 and $231,624 depending on qualifications and experience, according to the city website.

The city has a population of about 190,000 people.

Other finalist for the job include Michael Lester, assistant chief of police for Vancouver in Vancouver; Jeffery Mori, assistant chief of police for Vancouver in Vancouver; Andrew Neiman, police captain for the City of Los Angeles in Los Angeles; and Troy Price, assistant chief of police for the City of Vancouver.

Fitzgerald began working as chief of the Waterloo Police Department on June 1, 2020, following stints as chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania and police chief in Fort Worth, Texas.

The City of Waterloo is currently considering giving Fitzgerald raise from $141,463 to $165,000, reportedly making him the second-highest paid police chief in Iowa.

