 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert

Waterloo chase ends after vehicle attempts to squeeze between Falls Avenue buildings

  • Updated
  • 0
Evergreen - Police/Fire/Rescue/Public Safety

WATERLOO -- A driver was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a brief chase and “trying to squeeze in between two buildings and misjudging" the width, according to Sgt. Melissa Ludwig of the Waterloo Police Department.

Noah Joseph Coonradt, 18, of Waterloo was charged with operating while intoxicated, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, reckless driving and speeding.

Ludwig said police attempted to pull over the red Honda Civic at 1:46 a.m. for traveling 108 miles per hour in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street.

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken addresses the fall of Roe v Wade and women's choice issues on Nov. 4 at an Iowa Starting Line candidate forum inside the Waterloo Convention Center. Credit: Andy Milone, Waterloo Courier

He did not stop, but “reduced speeds after that” and led police cruisers on a chase for about 2 minutes. Officers were able to stop the vehicle after it “got stuck and eventually unstuck” between the buildings at 1729 and 1733 Falls Ave., Ludwig said.

Coonradt was released after posting a $1,900 bond.

People are also reading…

At least two other passengers were in the vehicle. One of them, Jayden Jonathon Northness, 19, of Evansdale was arrested for marijuana possession.

He posted bond set at $1,000.

No one was injured during the pursuit, according to Ludwig.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News