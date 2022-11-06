Waterloo chase ends after vehicle attempts to squeeze between Falls Avenue buildings

WATERLOO -- A driver was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a brief chase and “trying to squeeze in between two buildings and misjudging" the width, according to Sgt. Melissa Ludwig of the Waterloo Police Department.
Noah Joseph Coonradt, 18, of Waterloo was charged with operating while intoxicated, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, reckless driving and speeding.
Ludwig said police attempted to pull over the red Honda Civic at 1:46 a.m. for traveling 108 miles per hour in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street.
He did not stop, but “reduced speeds after that” and led police cruisers on a chase for about 2 minutes. Officers were able to stop the vehicle after it “got stuck and eventually unstuck” between the buildings at 1729 and 1733 Falls Ave., Ludwig said.
Coonradt was released after posting a $1,900 bond.
At least two other passengers were in the vehicle. One of them, Jayden Jonathon Northness, 19, of Evansdale was arrested for marijuana possession.
He posted bond set at $1,000.
No one was injured during the pursuit, according to Ludwig.
