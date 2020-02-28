Waterloo business founder wins lawsuit over discriminatory lending

WATERLOO — A Waterloo business owner has won a lawsuit requiring the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to do more about discriminatory lending practices across the country.

ReShonda Young, who founded Popcorn Heaven in 2014, had joined a group of plaintiffs last summer in legal action claiming the federal agency was failing to follow Dodd-Frank Act requirements to reduce discrimination against women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses.

Under a settlement agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, the bureau agreed to step up its rule-making and enforcement process under an approved timeline.

“I’m just really humbled to be part of the process,” Young said. “Sometimes we feel so small, but this is one of those things that shows if we’re willing to speak up we actually can make a difference.

“This is a really serious problem that we needed to look at,” she added, noting the settlement hopefully helps other minority- and women-owned businesses moving forward.

Young and another plaintiff in the suit, Deborah Field of Portland, Ore., got involved as members of the Main Street Alliance. Other plaintiffs included the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders and the California Reinvestment Coalition.