This is a photo provided by Waterloo Police of a burglary suspect that is being sought.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help.

According to the Waterloo Police Department they are currently investing an alleged burglary in which two males were recorded entering into a home in the area of Rainbow Drive and Greenhill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext. 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.

