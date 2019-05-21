{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen arrived at the hospital following an apparent shooting Monday night.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said the injuries aren’t life threatening, and the teen was treated and released.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting took place, but the 16-year-old male apparently went to a home and was then taken to MercyOne Medical Center by private vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

he projectile struck him in the head and bounced off or merely grazed him, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police said they found the teen’s vehicle with a hole in the back window.

T

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments