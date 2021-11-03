Waterioo man arrested on gun charges following search

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was ruled out in a July 2020 shooting is now facing new charges after police found a handgun at his home.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched an apartment at 1425 Oleson Road on Tuesday afternoon and found a loaded .45-caliber Springfield XD pistol.

Patrick Donover Sallis, 32, of 1425 Oleson Road, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Sallis is barred from handling firearms because of prior robbery, drug and weapons convictions in 2008 and 2012.

Sallis was arrested in connection with a July 2020 incident where a man was shot in the face, but prosecutors later dropped the charge when a witness withdrew his identification of Sallis, according to court records.

