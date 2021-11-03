 Skip to main content
Waterioo man arrested on gun charges following search

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was ruled out in a July 2020 shooting is now facing new charges after police found a handgun at his home.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched an apartment at 1425 Oleson Road on Tuesday afternoon and found a loaded .45-caliber Springfield XD pistol.

Patrick Donover Sallis

Patrick Donover Sallis: 

Prosecutors drop charges for one person in July face shooting

Second person arrested in July face shooting

Patrick Donover Sallis, 32, of 1425 Oleson Road, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Sallis is barred from handling firearms because of prior robbery, drug and weapons convictions in 2008 and 2012.

Sallis was arrested in connection with a July 2020 incident where a man was shot in the face, but prosecutors later dropped the charge when a witness withdrew his identification of Sallis, according to court records.

