WATCH NOW: Waterloo police unit marks 700 gun milestone

WATERLOO — A special unit with the Waterloo Police Department continues to deliver results more than 10 years after it was formed.

This week authorities announced that the Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop.

”VCAT and the officers that assist them work relentlessly to prevent violent crimes and apprehend violent offenders,” said Interim Chief of Police Joe Leibold. “The hard work of the officers assigned to the Unit and every local, State and Federal law enforcement officer who has assisted them in this mission is the reason for their success, we thank them all for their hard work and support.”

VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Many of the gun cases end up with federal prosecution and conviction in the Northern District of Iowa. Leibold said these prosecutions would not have happened without collaboration with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department’s Safe Street’s Task Force, which partner with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

According to ATF gun trace data, authorities recovered 212 firearms from Waterloo in 2020, the latest year for which the statistics are available. Waterloo’s seizures placed fourth among Iowa cities, behind Des Moines with 641, Davenport with 301 and Cedar Rapids with 254, according to the data.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases