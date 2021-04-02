 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo police on scene of a standoff; motorists urged to avoid the area
WATCH NOW: Waterloo police on scene of a standoff; motorists urged to avoid the area

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police are at the scene of a standoff at an apartment building near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues.

Neighbors in Cobblestone Circle called 911 after hearing gunshots. Officers blocked off the area, and at least one shot was fired after officers arrived.

Neighboring apartment buildings are being evacuated.

Police are attempting to talk to the gunman.

Police are asking motorists to avoid any travel in the area of Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues until further notice.

This story will be updated.

