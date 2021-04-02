 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Standoff at Waterloo apartment building has ended
WATCH NOW: Standoff at Waterloo apartment building has ended

standoff 2.jpg

Waterloo police at the scene of a standoff at an apartment building Friday morning.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO -- A five-hour standoff at a Waterloo apartment building has ended.

Waterloo police responded to the scene after neighbors in Cobblestone Circle called 911 around 7:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots. Officers blocked off the area, and at least one shot was fired after officers arrived.

Neighboring apartment buildings were evacuated.

Police used an extended arm on an armored tactical vehicle to knock out some second-story windows of the apartment building and were attempting to talk to the gunman via loudspeaker. They told the suspect they could guarantee his safety if he comes out, but would use tear gas if they don't get a response.

Details weren't immediately available on the outcome of the standoff.

Police asked motorists to avoid travel in the area of Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues while they worked to resolve the situation.

This story will be updated.

Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues
standoff3.jpg

Waterloo police tactical officers at the scene of a standoff at an apartment building Friday morning.
standoff5.jpg

The Waterloo Police tactical response unit are on the scene of a standoff at a Cobblestone Circle apartment building.
Cobblestone shooting 1

Waterloo police on the scene of a shooting Friday morning at an apartment building.
Standoff 7

A Waterloo Fire Rescue tactical medic on the scene of a standoff at a Waterloo apartment building.
Standoff8

A Waterloo Police tactical vehicle knocks out second-floor windows at an apartment building on Cobblestone Circle. 
Standoff9

Waterloo police on the scene of an armed standoff at an apartment building near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues.
