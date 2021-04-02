WATCH NOW: Standoff at Waterloo apartment building has ended

WATERLOO -- A five-hour standoff at a Waterloo apartment building has ended.

Waterloo police responded to the scene after neighbors in Cobblestone Circle called 911 around 7:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots. Officers blocked off the area, and at least one shot was fired after officers arrived.

Neighboring apartment buildings were evacuated.

Police used an extended arm on an armored tactical vehicle to knock out some second-story windows of the apartment building and were attempting to talk to the gunman via loudspeaker. They told the suspect they could guarantee his safety if he comes out, but would use tear gas if they don't get a response.

Details weren't immediately available on the outcome of the standoff.

Police asked motorists to avoid travel in the area of Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues while they worked to resolve the situation.

This story will be updated.

