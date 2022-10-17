 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo man not guilty in 2016 shooting, said he acted in self defense

WATERLOO — A former school bus driver has been found not guilty of shooting his mother’s husband with a shotgun in 2016.

Jurors deliberated Friday before returning to the courthouse on Monday and acquitting Daytrell Pendleton, 33, of all charges.

Pendleton, of Waterloo, had been charged with attempted murder for shooting Andrew Spates Jr. five times with a shotgun outside a convenience store in May 2016.

Daytrell Pendleton, center, found not guilty of a 2016 shooting in a verdict handed down Monday. He is pictured with defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich.

Prosecutors allege Pendleton planned the encounter, expecting to see Spates at the store following an ongoing series of heated run-ins between the two. Pendleton’s mother had filed for a restraining order in April 2016 alleging Spates had abused her, and a brick had crashed through the window of her home hours before the shooting.

Pendleton’s attorneys, Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich with the Waterloo Public Defender’s Office, argued their client acted in self-defense.

On the stand, Pendleton said Spates had approached him with a metal pipe on a frontage road next to the Franklin Street Kwik Star.

He said he continued shooting after Spates dropped the pipe because it appeared Spates was reaching for something in his vehicle, and Pendleton feared it was a gun.

