WATCH NOW: Waterloo man not guilty in 2016 shooting, said he acted in self defense

WATERLOO — A former school bus driver has been found not guilty of shooting his mother’s husband with a shotgun in 2016.
Jurors deliberated Friday before returning to the courthouse on Monday and acquitting Daytrell Pendleton, 33, of all charges.
Pendleton, of Waterloo, had been charged with attempted murder for shooting Andrew Spates Jr. five times with a shotgun outside a convenience store in May 2016.
Daytrell Pendleton, center, found not guilty of a 2016 shooting in a verdict handed down Monday. He is pictured with defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich.
Jeff Reinitz
Prosecutors allege Pendleton planned the encounter, expecting to see Spates at the store following an ongoing series of heated run-ins between the two. Pendleton’s mother had filed for a restraining order in April 2016 alleging Spates had abused her, and a brick had crashed through the window of her home hours before the shooting.
Pendleton’s attorneys, Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich with the Waterloo Public Defender’s Office, argued their client acted in self-defense.
On the stand, Pendleton said Spates had approached him with a metal pipe on a frontage road next to the Franklin Street Kwik Star.
He said he continued shooting after Spates dropped the pipe because it appeared Spates was reaching for something in his vehicle, and Pendleton feared it was a gun.
PHOTOS: Daytrell Pendleton trial
021920jr-pendleton-trial-3
Black Hawk County Deputy Harold Oliver, left, defense attorney Nichole Watt and Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell review a videotaped interview during trial on Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.
Jeff Reinitz
021920jr-pendleton-trial-1
Black Hawk County Deputy Harold Oliver, left, describes witnessing a 2016 shooting near the Kwik Star parking lot on Franklin Street during trial for Daytrell Pendleton on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
021920jr-pendleton-trial-4
Andrew Spates told jurors he was shot in his right hand, left arm and left hip during trial on Wednesday during the trial of Daytrell Pendleton in Black Hawk County District Court.
Jeff Reinitz
021920jr-pendleton-trial-2
Daytrell Pendleton talks with defense attorneys during trial on Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Jeff Reinitz
021920jr-pendleton-trial-5
Daytrell Pendleton at his trial Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.
Jeff Reinitz
Kwik Star shooting 02
A firearm visible in a truck at the scene of a shooting May 12, 2016 at Kwik Star on Franklin Avenue in Waterloo.
JOHN MOLSEED / Courier Staff Writer
Kwik Star shooting
Police investigate the scene of a shooting May 12, 2016 at Kwik Star on Franklin Avenue.
JOHN MOLSEED / Courier Staff Writer
100522jr-pendleton-trial-2
Andrew Spates shows jurors injuries to his hand he suffered in a 2016 shotgun attack outside a Waterloo convenience store during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
100522jr-pendleton-trial-1
Andrew Spates shows jurors injuries to his hand he suffered in a 2016 shotgun attack outside a Waterloo convenience store during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
100522jr-pendleton-trial-3
Daytrell Pendleton listens to testimony during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
100622jr-pendleton-trial-1
Dr. Paul Burgett reviews medical records as he testifies in court on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
100622jr-pendleton-trial-3
Evidence photo of a metal bar or pipe found at the May 12, 2016, shooting scene near Kwik Star on Franklin Street.
Contributed
100622jr-pendleton-trial-2
Evidence photo of shotgun shells found in the May 12, 2016, shooting that wounded Andrew Spates Jr.
Contributed photo
100722jr-pendleton-trial-2
Detective Andrea Frana with the Waterloo Police Department reviewed text messages during trial on Friday.
Jeff Reinitz
100722jr-pendleton-trial-1
Daytrell Pendleton during a break in trial on Friday.
Jeff Reinitz
101222jr-pendleton-trial-3
DCI Criminalist Victor Murillo testified on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, that 00 buckshot, No. 8 birdshot and rifled slugs used in a May 2016 shooting came from the same Winchester 12-gauge shotgun.
Jeff Reinitz
101222jr-pendleton-trial-1
Daytrell Pendleton testified Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, he was in fear when a fired a shotgun during a May 2016 confrontation.
Jeff Reinitz
101222jr-pendleton-trial-2
DCI Criminalist Victor Murillo testified on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, that 00 buckshot, No. 8 birdshot and rifled slugs used in a May 2016 shooting came from the same Winchester 12-gauge shotgun.
Jeff Reinitz
101722jr-pendleton-verdict-1
Surrounded by family, Daytrell Pendleton receives a hug from his mother, Ronnette, after a jury found him not guilty on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
101722jr-pendleton-verdict-2
Daytrell Pendleton, center, found not guilty of a 2016 shooting in a verdict handed down Monday. He is pictured with defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich.
Jeff Reinitz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.