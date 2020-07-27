WATCH NOW: Video released in July 1 bar burglary in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person recorded on video in connection with a July 1 bar burglary.
Authorities said someone entered the Una Bar, 910 W. Fifth St., after hours and took money from the register.
Burglary The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. According to...Posted by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 23, 2020
Last week, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of a man using a knife to open a cash drawer and then removing cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.