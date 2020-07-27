You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Video released in July 1 bar burglary in Waterloo
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Video released in July 1 bar burglary in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Una Bar burglary July 1, 2020

Still photo from a surveillance video at Una Bar.

 Contributed

WATERLOO -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person   recorded  on video  in connection with a July 1 bar burglary.

Authorities said someone entered the Una Bar, 910 W. Fifth St., after hours and took money from the register.

Burglary The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. According to...

Posted by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Last week, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of a man using a knife to open a cash drawer and then removing cash.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News