WATCH NOW: Video released in July 1 bar burglary in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person recorded on video in connection with a July 1 bar burglary.

Authorities said someone entered the Una Bar, 910 W. Fifth St., after hours and took money from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).