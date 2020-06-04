WATCH NOW: Two charged in attack on Courier reporter during demonstrations
WATCH NOW: Two charged in attack on Courier reporter during demonstrations

In a still image from a social media video, a demonstrator in a white tank top takes a swing at Reporter Jeff Reinitz during a protest march on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 Contributed

WATERLOO --- Two people have been charged in connection with an attack on a Courier reporter and a demonstrator during the protest march on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested Irwin Leon Wade III, 29, of Waterloo, for disorderly conduct and rioting. His bond was set at $11,000.

A 16-year-old was also detained on similar charges.

The incident came shortly before midnight Tuesday when the remains of the crowd protesting the death of George Floyd climbed onto the Highway 218 overpass over West Mullan Avenue.

The incident was captured on a cell phone video that was posted on social media.

Wade allegedly told Courier staff writer Jeff Reinitz to leave and then took a swing at him when he refused.

Other demonstrators came to the reporter’s aid and got between them. Wade then allegedly punched the one of the other demonstrators in the face, knocking him backward.

060420ho-march-assault-2

A still image from a social media video, shows a demonstrator in a white tank punch another protester who came to the aid of a Courier reporter during a march on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Another person then came up behind the reporter and attempted to knock the camera from his hand. The reporter turned to face him and was then struck in the head from behind by the 16-year-old when he turned back.

The reporter continued to work and covered the protest as it was disbanded by police with tear gas a short time later in Washington Park.

