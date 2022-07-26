WATCH NOW: Trooper slaying featured in Senate hearing on violence against police

GRUNDY CENTER — Zachary Andersen said he reconsidered his career in law enforcement after he watched Sgt. Jim Smith die in a standoff at a Grundy Center home in April 2021.

“I did question if I wanted to continue in this field as a direct result of this incident. Is it worth it? What is being done to support us after a major incident like this?” said Andersen, who was a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy at the time of the shooting and is now a public safety officer with the Cedar Falls Police Department.

His comments came Tuesday as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., as the nation experiences a rise in attacks on law enforcement.

Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is pushing for a bill to address illegal firearms trafficking. The bill is named after Ella French, a Chicago officer killed with a straw-man-purchased gun during a 2021 traffic stop.

Committee member Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa is proposing his own bill – titled the Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act – to gather more data on violence against police officers, including information about nonfatal assaults.

Other bills in the works would make attacking police a federal offense.

Andersen was part of a team led by Smith, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol, that entered Michael Thomas Lang’s home to arrest him after he fought with a Grundy Center police officer in an earlier traffic stop.

Lang shot Smith in the chest and leg with shotgun slugs when Smith opened a door to the kitchen and then fired another slug at a trooper driving an armored vehicle. Lang was convicted for murder in Smith’s death during a trial earlier this year and was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

“Today I can tell you that I’m doing OK, but I know others are not. Actions need to be taken to protect those of us in this line of work.

We need to have the right support and resources opposing ‘defund the police.’ The image of an officer has been tarnished in recent years. The rhetoric used by the media doesn’t do us any favors with clickbait headlines of what an officer did or didn’t do without painting the rest of the picture,” Andersen said.

Andersen testified at Lang’s trial and on Tuesday was asked about the shooter’s motivation in the attack.

“He had a clear, known disdain for law enforcement in the community, very well known. And on the day of that incident, he baited an officer into a pursuit purposefully to draw that officer out of town to attack that officer. He had a crazy idea he was going to teach that officer a lesson that day.”

Grassley also read into the record a letter by Smith’s widow, Kathy Smith, urging lawmakers to take steps to protect officers from attacks.

“My husband had a love for justice and was one of the many who swore to protect others. He, along with many others, ended up giving his life for the sake of justice. It is in honor of him and the fallen heroes that I plead with you to do something to help prevent future losses of our law enforcement officer,” the letter stated.

Her letter also recounted how her husband had been assigned to a tactical team tasked with protecting the state Capitol during police reform demonstrations where protestors spit on them and hurled frozen water bottles.

The hearing came as reports of violence against law enforcement continued to grow.

Nationwide, 73 officers were intentionally killed last year, the highest number since the 9/11 attacks and a 59% increase from the previous year. Also, 133 officers were shot in ambush-style attacks, an increase of 123% over the previous year.

“A main cause of this violence against police is the demonization and disrespect shown to the profession of law enforcement throughout the country. When you allow hatred of a group to spread, people find it easy to justify violent attacks against them,” Grassley said.

Other witnesses called to testify at the hearing included Angel Novalez, chief of policing reform for the Chicago Police Department; Commissioner Michael S. Harrison with the Baltimore Police Department; Chief Dwight E. Henninger with the Vail, Colorado, Police Department; Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard with the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office; and Sgt. Demetrick “Tre” Pennie, director of the National Fallen Officer Foundation.

In addition to the increase in violence against officers, many talked of the challenge to recruit new officers into field and retain existing officers.