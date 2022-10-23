WATERLOO — Three people have been sent to prison after police found a record amount of a lethal opioid and methamphetamine packed into the walls of a Waterloo home in 2021.

“We seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the state of Iowa,” said Jason Feaker, a Waterloo police captain who had been assigned to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force during the investigation.

Authorities said the fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine that was discovered, originated in Mexico, where a supplier in Sinaloa arranged to have it smuggled across the border. The cache of narcotics then made its way to Waterloo and other Iowa communities by rail car, according to court records.

Money from the sales was wired back to Mexico.

At least one overdose death was directly attributed to the trafficking operation, records state.

Last week one of the men behind the local ring, 43-year-old Levi Colin Dull of Cedar Falls, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

One of Dull’s alleged suppliers, Ruben Vasquez, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to just over 14 years in prison.

And the man who stored the drugs, Narciso Chinchillas Sanchez, 23, also a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to just over 13 years behind bars.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl ruin lives, and in some cases end them. People who distribute meth and fentanyl in our communities will always be a primary prosecutorial target of our office,” United States Attorney Timothy Duax said in announcing the sentences.

Broader conspiracy

Other Iowa residents connected to the Sinaloa-based operation were detained in separate raids. Jeremy Aswegan, 44, of Van Horne, was sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars on a conspiracy charge in May. Sandra Ann Deyerle, 30, of Jefferson, formerly of Waterloo, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug and firearm charges in December.

At least seven people have been arrested on state money laundering charges in connection with the investigation. Many of them used the Western Union services at a Waterloo grocery store to wire drug profits to Mexico.

According to court records, one of the men at the top of the operation, Daniel Manjarrez, based in Culiacán, the capital of the state of Sinaloa, has been indicted but remains at large.

Investigators called the operation the “Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization,” but a Tri-County Task Force agent involved in the probe testified Daniel Mavjarrez is likely working with the Sinaloa Cartel, the largest drug trafficking and organized crime syndicate in the Americas.

Police had been investigating another Waterloo man who allegedly received meth from Manjarrez. The man was never charged, and his involvement apparently ended in January 2020 when he shot a person in the neck and went to prison.

His girlfriend, Deyerle, allegedly picked up where he left off with the help of one of his customers, Aswegan, according to court records. She traveled to California at Manjarrez’s request to obtain pound quantities of the drug and mail it to Aswegan’s home, according to court records.

In the summer of 2020, Manjarrez had Deyerle move to Jefferson so she could receive meth shipments by rail car.

About 300 pounds of meth packed in PVC pipe arrived in June 2020. She and Aswegan inventoried it, and she took 60 to 80 pounds to sell. Another Manjarrez associate took the remaining 220 or so pounds, according to court records.

One more train-load of meth arrived in late August 2020, with Deyerle taking a 100-pound cut to distribute with Aswegan’s help, records state. Sometime in August 2020, burglars hit Aswegan’s home, grabbing about 10 pounds of meth and a substantial amount of cash.

Authorities closed in on Oct. 30, 2020, executing numerous search warrants and raiding Deyerle’s home and storage unit in Jefferson. They found about 50 pounds of ice meth, which was leftover from the August rail shipment, in the storage unit. Records show that $28,950 in cash was also seized in Jefferson.

Also discovered was 100 grams of heroin and a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver at her house. In addition, they found 450 grams of heroin in a Waterloo storage unit, according to court records.

At Aswegan’s home in Van Horne, police found 162 grams of meth, pounds of marijuana and a .17-caliber Savage Arms rifle, records state.

Unusual transportion

Further details about how the meth was moved by train to and through Iowa weren’t available. Using the rail system to transport methamphetamine and other contraband is unusual, but it isn’t unheard of.

In July 2022, Customs and Border Patrol agents found 174 pounds of meth – valued at about $314,000 – when they X-rayed a train car at the Calexico, Calif., port of entry.

And, in 2019, a logistics snafu mistakenly sent 397 pounds of meth hidden in the spare tires and trunks of Ford Fusions made in Hermosillo, Mexico and transported by train to a dozen auto dealerships in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada.

In May 2021, Customs and Border Patrol officials announced a $46 million initiative to overhaul X-ray inspections for rail cars at 12 points of entry.

“Non-intrusive inspection technology is a force multiplier that allows CBP officers to safely and more efficiently process U.S.-bound cargo,” said William Ferrara, executive assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations. “The high-quality images produced by the new rail cargo scanners will enhance CBP’s efforts to interdict stowaways, deadly narcotics, and other contraband while facilitating the flow of lawful trade.”

Leading operations

Dull is described in court records as the local Iowa leader for Marjarrez’s meth and fentanyl operation beginning in early 2021. Vasquez distributed at least 11 pounds of methamphetamine to Dull to sell.

Manjarrez also sent Chinchillas from Arizona to Waterloo in in the late spring of 2021 to help, records state. Chinchillas stored drugs at his rented Ricker Street home and sold pound-quantities of meth to Dull on some 30 occasions, according to court records.

Dull allegedly sold from his home on Sunnyside Drive in Cedar Falls – sometimes unwittingly to people working with authorities. He used others to receive shipments, distribute the drugs and send proceeds back to Mexico, records state.

He also traveled to the Chicago area to drop off large sums of money to others involved in the operation, court records allege.

Sometime around Aug. 14, 2021, Dull sold heroin to a person identified in court records by the initials “C.H.” C.H. shared the drug with a person identified as A.H. Court records state A.H. suffered a fatal overdose. C.H. also overdosed, but survived.

Four days later, on Aug. 18, 2021, authorities raided Dull’s home, finding a quarter pound of meth in a bag in his basement. They also found psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine, a fentanyl/heroin mixture and two guns, one of which was stolen.

The investigation continued and culminated in an Oct. 25, 2021, raid at the Ricker Street home.

A kitchen drawer at the house held ice meth shards the size of quartz crystals and Ziplock bags of robin’s egg blue pills that would test positive for a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol.

But the mother lode was still to come.

In the basement, tucked behind drywall, narcotics agents found meth and the fentanyl mixture in powder form sealed in plastic wrap and stacked like bricks. Police also searched a Cedar Falls home and a storage unit in Waterloo.

In all, authorities seized more than 90 pounds of ice meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl and two firearms, according to federal prosecutors. The fentanyl included more than 34,000 pills.