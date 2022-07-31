WATCH NOW: Standoff over in shooting investigation

WATERLOO — Police continue to investigate an early Sunday shooting that damaged at least two homes and led police to cordon off a block while they waited to search a house.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots on Leavitt Street around 5:40 a.m., and police found a hole in a window at 1208 Leavitt and damage to siding at 1214 Leavitt.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities turned their attention to a home at 1126 Leavitt St., and they were able to get a group of people to exit the home.

Officers were concerned others were still inside, and the department’s tactical team entered around 11 a.m. and found no one else at the house.

Crime scene officers photographed damage to the homes and collected spent shell casings and bullets from the scene.

No further information was immediately available on any charges.