WATCH NOW: Residents share their experiences at Cedar Falls vigil

CEDAR FALLS – Black residents shared their experiences of living in the Cedar Valley and other areas during a vigil for George Floyd at Overman Park on Saturday night.

Joyce Levingston recalled how a science teacher in her Cedar Falls junior high school told her she would never be anything.

“But the rest of the kids in that class, which she was pointing to about 20 other white children, they had a chance, and I would not ruin that by being talkative,” said Levingston, now a doctorial student at the University of Northern Iowa.

Levingston also recounted how, later, teachers would touch her daughter’s hair and how her daughter’s classmates didn’t want to play with her because of her skin color.

“Much of our hurt and trauma begins in our school system, and we need to acknowledge that,” she said.

Zion Dale, a recent high school graduate, read a poem about how his mother’s fears for what might happen if he encounters the police.

“My mother looks in my eyes while hers are filled with tears. The look created by injustice and in her voice I can feel her fears, it’s because she continues to see boys that look like me in her screen for years,” Dale said.