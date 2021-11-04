WATCH NOW: Residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Cedar Falls apartment building

CEDAR FALLS — Residents evacuated a Cedar Falls apartment building after a fire broke out Thursday.

The blaze started in a third-floor apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, part of the Park@Nine23 complex, trapping some residents on the top floor because of heavy smoke in the hallways, said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and residents who had been trapped were able to walk out of the 88-unit building after the smoke was cleared, Olson said. Some of the residents required assistance because of mobility issues, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene doing follow-up searches, opening locked apartments and checking in closets and under beds. They also were removing pets.

During the evacuation, residents were given shelter in a MET bus and at a clubhouse room in another apartment building.

Building officials were also on scene to determine how much of the building is inhabitable, Olson said.

Red Cross will be working with any displaced residents to find alternate housing, Bostwick said.

No one was home at the apartment where the fire started, Olson said. A cause hasn’t been determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.