 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Cedar Falls apartment building

CEDAR FALLS — Residents evacuated a Cedar Falls apartment building after a fire broke out Thursday.

The blaze started in a third-floor apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, part of the Park@Nine23 complex, trapping some residents on the top floor because of heavy smoke in the hallways, said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.

Residents evacuated a Cedar Falls, Iowa, apartment building after a fire broke out Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and residents who had been trapped were  able to walk out of the 88-unit building after the smoke was cleared, Olson said. Some of the residents required assistance because of mobility issues, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene doing follow-up searches, opening locked apartments and checking in closets and under beds. They also were removing pets.

Residents evacuated a Cedar Falls, Iowa, apartment building after a fire broke out Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

During the evacuation, residents were given shelter in a MET bus and at a clubhouse room in another apartment building.

Building officials were also on scene to determine how much of the building is inhabitable, Olson said.

Red Cross will be working with any displaced residents to find alternate housing, Bostwick said.

People are also reading…

No one was home at the apartment where the fire started, Olson said. A cause hasn’t been determined.

110421jr-fire-cf-apartment-2

Residents evacuated an apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, Cedar Falls, after a fire broke out Thursday.
110421jr-fire-cf-apartment-3

Residents evacuated an apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, Cedar Falls, after a fire broke out Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
c110421jr-fire-cf-apartment-4

Residents evacuated an apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, Cedar Falls, after a fire broke out Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
110421jr-fire-cf-apartment-1

Residents wait outside after evacuating an apartment building at 3112 Boulder Drive, Cedar Falls, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

5 months for $5

5 months for $5

Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News