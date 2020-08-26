WATCH NOW: Pride Fest organizers say flags will return to bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Pride Fest organizers said rainbow flags will return to the Fourth Street bridge after a man tossed them into the Cedar River on Tuesday evening.

David Deeds, president of the Pride Fest committee, said it is import that the act of vandalism doesn’t diminish what the event --- which has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic --- stands for.

“That’s one of the reasons we put the flags up. It’s a happy reminder of normal times,” Deeds said.

“So far the community has been very, very sportive, which is very much appreciated … We appreciate the person who recorded the video,” Deeds said. “This is the ninth year we’ve put them up, and we had a few that were broken off, but nothing like this. This is the first time something like this has happened.”

The video, which shot by a person on the shore and uploaded to Facebook, shows a man walking across the bridge, plucking the rainbow flags and causally tossing them in the Cedar River below.

Festival organizers shared the video, commenting “Folks, this is why Pride still matters. One person's actions won't dampen our pride but this unfortunate incident is an illustration of why the work continues.”