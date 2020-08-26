WATCH NOW: Pride Fest organizers say flags will return to bridge

WATERLOO – Pride Fest organizers said rainbow flags will return to the Fourth Street bridge after a man tossed them into the Cedar River on Tuesday evening.
David Deeds, president of the Pride Fest committee, said it is import that the act of vandalism doesn’t diminish what the event --- which has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic --- stands for.
“That’s one of the reasons we put the flags up. It’s a happy reminder of normal times,” Deeds said.
“So far the community has been very, very sportive, which is very much appreciated … We appreciate the person who recorded the video,” Deeds said. “This is the ninth year we’ve put them up, and we had a few that were broken off, but nothing like this. This is the first time something like this has happened.”
The video, which shot by a person on the shore and uploaded to Facebook, shows a man walking across the bridge, plucking the rainbow flags and causally tossing them in the Cedar River below.
Festival organizers shared the video, commenting “Folks, this is why Pride still matters. One person's actions won't dampen our pride but this unfortunate incident is an illustration of why the work continues.”
Police said the crime happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Three officers were sent to the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. He said investigators are searching surveillance videos from nearby establishments to gather more information.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Deeds said 15 flags and poles are missing --- both rainbow flags and an updated version with black and brown bars known at the “Philly Rainbow” flag. The three transgender flags weren’t touched, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the flags were recovered, but Deeds said organizers will put up new flags to replace those lost.
The flags were placed on the bridge as part of Pride Fest. The annual event would have been this coming weekend, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic. Instead, staff is asking people to share photos of prior Pride Fests online, and organizers will post videos and online activities on social media to mark the event, Deeds said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
