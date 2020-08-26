WATCH NOW: Pride Fest flags thrown into river

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating vandalism to Pride Fest flags that were posted on the Fourth Street bridge.
The incident was captured on video, which was uploaded to Facebook. It shows a man walking across the bridge, plucking the rainbow flags and causally tossing them in the Cedar River below.
Police said the crime happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Maj. Joe Leibold said officers were informed and sent three officers to the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. He said investigators are searching surveillance videos from nearby establishments to gather more information.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Authorities estimate that 12 flags were thrown into the river. It wasn’t immediately clear if any were recovered.
The flags were placed on the bridge as part of Pride Fest. The annual event would have been this coming weekend, but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pride Fest organizers said they are aware of the crime and are working with police.
“Folks, this is why Pride still matters. One person's actions won't dampen our pride but this unfortunate incident is an illustration of why the work continues,” event organizers said in a Facebook message.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
