WATCH NOW: Pride Fest flags thrown into river

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating vandalism to Pride Fest flags that were posted on the Fourth Street bridge.

The incident was captured on video, which was uploaded to Facebook. It shows a man walking across the bridge, plucking the rainbow flags and causally tossing them in the Cedar River below.

Police said the crime happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Maj. Joe Leibold said officers were informed and sent three officers to the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. He said investigators are searching surveillance videos from nearby establishments to gather more information.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Authorities estimate that 12 flags were thrown into the river. It wasn’t immediately clear if any were recovered.

The flags were placed on the bridge as part of Pride Fest. The annual event would have been this coming weekend, but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pride Fest organizers said they are aware of the crime and are working with police.