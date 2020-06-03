WATCH NOW: Police use tear gas to break up demonstrations in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Police used tear gas and flash bangs to break up protesters late Tuesday.

It was the second night where demonstrations in Waterloo over the death of George Floyd ended with police intervention.

At least two people were detained.

As with previous nights, demonstrators gathered in Lincoln Park before marching through the streets of downtown Waterloo.

For much of the trek, squad cars got ahead of the crowd to offer a defacto police escort as protesters sometimes waded into traffic and turned the wrong way down one-way streets and bridges.

The group stopped outside the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office where they were met by deputies outside. After several minutes of chanting, demonstrators moved on, eventually heading south on the northbound First Street bridge and then up a grass embankment and onto Highway 218.

Police blocked highway traffic and ordered the crowd to disperse. Officers launched teargas as the group went down the opposite embankment, and a brief standoff ensued in Washington Park with more teargas and a flash bang.

"Go home," police shouted.

"This is our home," a protester answered.