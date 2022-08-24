WATCH NOW: Police search home for wanted suspect

WATERLOO — Outfitted with rifles and ballistic shields, police searched a Waterloo home for a wanted person on Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors gathered to watch the excitement in the 400 block of Adams Street until officers determined no one was home.

Officers declined to identify who they were looking for, only saying they were searching for a person with a warrant and they had a tip that person was at the house.

Police are currently investigating a number of shootings from the weekend.

One man was shot and killed while walking on West Fifth Street on Sunday night. No arrests have been made in the homicide.

Another was shot in the hand in a nightclub parking lot on Sunday morning, and yet another was shot in the foot when people opened fire on a house on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested one person in connection with the house shooting, but other suspects in the attack remain at large, and the investigation is continuing.