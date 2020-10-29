WATCH NOW: Police investigating morning gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a report of gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood on Thursday morning.

An occupied vehicle was hit as it was driving and a pile of shattered automotive glass marked the intersection of Irving and Courtland streets. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, police surrounded a house three blocks away on Franklin Street and blocked the area to traffic until one person exited the home and a second came out of a vehicle parked behind the residence.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

