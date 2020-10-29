WATCH NOW: Police investigating morning gunfire in Waterloo

Waterloo police officers direct a person to come out of a Franklin Street home shortly after gunfire in the area of Irving and Courtland streets on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Waterloo police officers direct a person to come out of a Franklin Street home shortly after gunfire in the area of Irving and Courtland streets on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Police and sheriff’s deputies block Franklin Street while officers investigate a shooting in the area of Irving and Courtland streets on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Waterloo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Irving and Courtland streets on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a report of gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood on Thursday morning.
An occupied vehicle was hit as it was driving and a pile of shattered automotive glass marked the intersection of Irving and Courtland streets. No injuries were reported.
A short time later, police surrounded a house three blocks away on Franklin Street and blocked the area to traffic until one person exited the home and a second came out of a vehicle parked behind the residence.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
