 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Police investigating gunfire, highway traffic rerouted
0 comments
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Police investigating gunfire, highway traffic rerouted

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a Waterloo convenience store as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but witnesses reported someone shooting in front of Kwik Stop 3, 1104 Washington St., with a person running into the Highway 218 median and a vehicle leaving the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
082421jr-shooting-washington-1

Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a convenience store on Washington Street/Highway 218 in Waterloo as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Multiple squad cars from Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics.

Authorities blocked off all southbound lanes of Highway 218 and rerouted traffic into the nearby neighborhood as police gathered evidence.

082421jr-shooting-washington-2

Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a convenience store on Washington Street/Highway 218 in Waterloo as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Keep checking back to WCFCourier.com as this story continues to develop.

0 comments
0
0
3
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News