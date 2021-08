WATCH NOW: Police investigating gunfire, highway traffic rerouted

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a Waterloo convenience store as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but witnesses reported someone shooting in front of Kwik Stop 3, 1104 Washington St., with a person running into the Highway 218 median and a vehicle leaving the scene.

Multiple squad cars from Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics.

Authorities blocked off all southbound lanes of Highway 218 and rerouted traffic into the nearby neighborhood as police gathered evidence.

