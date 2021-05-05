WATCH NOW: Police investigating armed robbery at pizza business

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery at a Waterloo pizza business.

Authorities said a man entered Marco’s Pizza, 3032 Ansborough Ave., shortly before 1:30 p.m. and threatened workers with a handgun. No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Police used a K-9 that followed a scent that led to apartments behind the establishment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

The Marco’s armed robbery comes after a flurry of pizza delivery driver robberies in recent weeks. Three drivers from different businesses were held up while delivering to addresses on Ravenwood Road in late April.

