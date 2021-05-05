 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Police investigating armed robbery at pizza business
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: Police investigating armed robbery at pizza business

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery at a Waterloo pizza business.

Authorities said a man entered Marco’s Pizza, 3032 Ansborough Ave., shortly before 1:30 p.m. and threatened workers with a handgun. No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery at a Waterloo pizza business. Authorities said a man entered Marco’s Pizza, 3032 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, shortly before 1:30 p.m. and threatened workers with a handgun. No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Police used a K-9 that followed a scent that led to apartments behind the establishment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

The Marco’s armed robbery comes after a flurry of pizza delivery driver robberies in recent weeks. Three drivers from different businesses were held up while delivering to addresses on Ravenwood Road in late April.

May flash sale
Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
0
1
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News