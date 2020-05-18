WATCH NOW: Police investigate weekend fight

×
WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a large fight that broke out outside a Broadway Street store over the weekend.
Police were called to Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. No serious injuries were reported.
A 4-minute video of the incident posted on social media shows dozens of people in the parking lot with numerous struggles breaking out and ends with someone shouting “police, police, police.”
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
