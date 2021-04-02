WATCH NOW: Police said package wasn't a bomb following armed standoff at apartment building

WATERLOO -- Police said the suspicious package wasn't a bomb.

Police said after a period of time there were no shots and officers were unable to make contact via phone. Officers entered the building and found a deceased male from an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound.

Earlier report

Police are investigating a suspicious package at an apartment building following a five-hour armed standoff.

Waterloo police responded to the scene after neighbors in Cobblestone Circle called 911 around 8 a.m. after hearing gunshots. Officers blocked off the area, and at least one shot was fired after officers arrived.

Neighboring apartment buildings were evacuated.

Police used an extended arm on an armored tactical vehicle to knock out some second-story windows of the apartment building and were attempting to talk to the gunman via loudspeaker. They told the suspect they could guarantee his safety if he comes out, but would use tear gas if they don't get a response.