 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

WATCH NOW: One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Waterloo apartment building Thursday night.

The person’s identity and condition weren’t available, but police said he was an adult male, and his injury isn’t considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers found a bullet hole in a hallway wall just inside the building’s entryway, and a glass window on the door was shattered.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shooting, Baltimore Street, Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 17, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News