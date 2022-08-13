 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

WATCH NOW: One injured in officer-involved shooting Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Waterloo police officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the area of the 2300 block of Lafayette Street, according to a news release. Several officers arrived and the male was located walking in the area with a weapon. The male continued to walk away from officers and refused multiple orders to drop the weapon.

The male walked several blocks and brandished the weapon when he was shot by officers, the release said. He was provided first aid, transported to a local hospital, and transferred to the University of Iowa for additional treatment.

The officers appear unharmed.

Police said this incident is being referred to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, which will be the primary investigating agency on this matter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Two arrested for lottery fraud

Two arrested for lottery fraud

WATERLOO — Two Waterloo women have been arrested for allegedly trying to circumvent state debt collection efforts when they cashed in a winnin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer-involved shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News