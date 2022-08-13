WATCH NOW: One injured in officer-involved shooting Saturday

WATERLOO — A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Waterloo police officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the area of the 2300 block of Lafayette Street, according to a news release. Several officers arrived and the male was located walking in the area with a weapon. The male continued to walk away from officers and refused multiple orders to drop the weapon.

The male walked several blocks and brandished the weapon when he was shot by officers, the release said. He was provided first aid, transported to a local hospital, and transferred to the University of Iowa for additional treatment.

The officers appear unharmed.

Police said this incident is being referred to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, which will be the primary investigating agency on this matter.