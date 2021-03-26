WATCH NOW: One injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but the victim was conscious and alert when paramedics and police arrived, and he was able to limp to the ambulance before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t clear where the shooting happened, but the victim was apparently in the car when someone opened fire. Bullets shattered the driver’s-side window and pierced the door, and the driver --- the lone occupant in the vehicle --- was struck in the leg.

He drove to the area of Beech Street and apparently called 911 shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

