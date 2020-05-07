WATCH NOW: Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases

Zywicki, 21, was traveling from her home in Illinois to college in Grinnell, Iowa, in August 1992 when her car broke down on Interstate 80 near LaSalle, Ill. Her body was found in Missouri on Sept. 1, 1992.

No arrests have been made in their deaths.

In Wyoming, Baldwin is charged with the spring 1992 deaths of two women whose remains were never identified.

In March of 1992, the body of a woman was found near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The victim became known to the investigators as “Bitter Creek Betty”.

Then in April 1992 another female body was discovered in Sheridan County by Wyoming Department of Transportation employees. That victim became known to the investigators as “I-90 Jane Doe”.

In Tennessee, authorities allege Baldwin killed 33-yeaer-old Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall of Topping, Va., and her unborn child in 1991 in Spring Hill.