WATCH NOW: More than 40 detained in four-week fugitive roundup in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO – Federal marshals worked with local law enforcement to round up fugitives as part of a crime reduction initiative in recent weeks.

Four weeks into Operation Washout–Waterloo, 40 federal, state, and local fugitives, gang members, sex offenders and violent criminals throughout Black Hawk County have been arrested.

Five violent crime fugitives were identified as likely having left the state of Iowa.

Additionally, 13 firearms have been seized, more than 900 grams of narcotics confiscated and 22 alleged organized crime/gang members apprehended.

Operation Washout–Waterloo is a collaborative and strategic enforcement effort of 11 federal, state, and local law enforcement officials focused on the apprehension of dangerous and violent fugitives -- the most significant drivers of crime.

“This operation is focused on identifying the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and developing comprehensive solutions to address them,” said Chris Barther, acting U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Iowa.

“As we move into the next phase of this operation, the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force will work to identify locations on these known fugitives and ensure they are brought to justice,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “With fugitive Task Forces located in every major city throughout the United States, the U.S. Marshals have a network in place ready to act on information.”

The following agencies contributed officers and resources during Operation Washout–Waterloo: the Waterloo Police Department, the Cedar Falls Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Marion Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Correctional Services-High Risk Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the National Guard Counterdrug Program, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

