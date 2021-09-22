WATCH NOW: Man found dead in Cedar Falls house fire

CEDAR FALLS -- A man was found dead after Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Fire rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at 616 W. First St. around 4:04 a.m. Dispatch had received reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house. Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from all four sides of the residence and a fully involved kitchen on the south side of the home. Fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire, according to a news release.
Crews found 62-year-old Timothy Hersey deceased in the kitchen. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death and contributing factors. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to assist in the investigation.