WATCH NOW: Leaders call for community action to counter gun violence

WATERLOO — Local gun violence won’t be solved with arrests.

That was the message city leaders and law enforcement stressed Wednesday following a holiday weekend of shootings that left one dead and two others injured.

“I’m begging for a truce. You have to put down your guns. … My heart goes out to this community because we’re hurting,” LaTanya Graves, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, told a crowd in the Waterloo City Council chambers.

She was backed by a who’s who of local law enforcement and government officials who turned out to call for calm and talk about solutions.

On Sunday morning, Waterloo saw its second homicide in as many weeks. The following day, one man survived a shooting in nightclub parking lot while another man was shot and injured at a lemonade stand.

Children shouldn’t have to worry about being at a lemonade stand and see what they saw, said Teresa Culpepper of the Waterloo Human Right Commission.

She said residents need to take an “all hands on deck” approach to help the community deal with violence.

Authorities noted they had arrested at least 52 people on gun charges since the beginning of the year, and courts had handed down a century’s worth of prison time for guns in recent months. They said the public will be seeing more police in the coming months and undercover operations will be stepped up.

But Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the real solution to violence is in the hands of the community.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of it,” he said.

He was one of the leaders calling for community members who know of impending violence to intervene. He floated the concept of community ambassadors — residents with a finger on the pulse of their neighborhoods who are willing the step up and help.

He asked neighbors to become more active in the community — to come forward with information on crimes and to be proactive in preventing crime.

“We cannot do it alone,” Fitzgerald said.

Anyone wishing to help is encouraged to contact the police department through the email address volunteerforwpd@waterloopolice.com.

