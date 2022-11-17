 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jury brings back guilty verdict in fatal Waterloo fire

  • Updated
  • Jeff Reinitz

A jury has found a man guilty of setting a fire that killed his friend in August 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning a verdict convicting John Walter Spooner, 59, of first-degree arson.

WATERLOO — A jury has found a Denver man guilty of setting a fire that killed his friend in August.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Thursday before returning a verdict convicting John Walter Spooner, 59, of first-degree arson.

Spooner’s jaw dropped when he heard the verdict and he remained quiet, staring downward.

Sentencing will be at a later date. Spooner also faces a separate trial on a murder charge in the fire.

111722jr-arson-verdict-6

John Walter Spooner awaiting the verdict following closing arguments on Thursday.

Authorities alleged Spooner poured gasoline on the front porch at 309 E. Second St. and then lit it shortly before 7 a.m. on Aug. 19. Residents Ellen Hammett and Daniel Luck escaped through windows, but owner Tony Lewis Grider, 60, was trapped in his upstairs bedroom and died.

Spooner had stayed the night before at the home. In the morning, a neighbor noticed him pacing outside and muttering “blow it up” and “get out while you can” while flicking a lighter.

111722jr-arson-verdict-2

Evidence photo shows John Walter Spooner in front of 309 E. Second St. as firefighters battle flames on Aug. 19, 2022.

During trial, prosecutors played grainy surveillance videos showing a figure identified as Spooner walking up to the home, disappearing into the porch area covered by a watermark for about two minutes and then tossing down a gas can and leaving the porch. Within minutes, smoke and flames could be seen on the front of the house.

The defense had filed notice they could claim Spooner was intoxicated on drugs at the time of the blaze, but they ultimately argued that he didn’t set the fire.

111722jr-arson-verdict-1

John Walter Spooner, right, reacts as he hears the verdict finding him guilty of first-degree arson on Thursday. Also pictured is defense attorney Nichole Watt.

During closing arguments on Thursday, jurors got their first glimpse at the defense’s case as attorney Nichole Watt pointed to what she identified as a small puff of smoke coming from the porch area before Spooner approached.

“The fire was already going,” Watt told jurors.

She noted that Spooner had denied starting the fire when talking to police and told investigators he had tried to put out the fire with a tub and moved the gas can off the porch.

111722jr-arson-verdict-3

Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.

The defense also noted, while Spooner didn’t have a motive to set the fire, one witness said a person name “Jesse” had threatened to kill Grider and burn his house a day before.

Prosecutor Charity Sullivan dismissed the defense’s claim that smoke can be seen on the video before Spooner enters the porch, chalking it up to changing light conditions or movement from trees swaying in the wind.

111722jr-arson-verdict-5

Defense attorney Nichole Watt during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.

She also noted that no one else was seen on the porch before the fire.

“This wasn’t a mistake or an accident here,” Sullivan said. “You can’t take a gas can, mistakenly pour out gas from it and then mistakenly take a lighter and spark it to ignite vapors. … That can’t all mistakenly be done.”

111722jr-arson-verdict-7

John Walter Spooner is led out of the courtroom after being found guilty of arson on Thursday.

After the flames started, Spooner stood across the street and watched, not taking any action until passing drivers pulled over and started helping Luck escape from a second-story window, according to evidence at trial.

A passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Firefighters pulled one person from the home.
