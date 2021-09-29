WATCH NOW: Five remain at large following round of firearm indictments from Waterloo, Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Five people remain at large following a sweeping round of indictments on federal gun charges.
Last week, a grand jury for the Northern District of Iowa returned indictments on 19 people from the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area mostly for unlawful possession of firearms.
As of Wednesday, five of those cases remain sealed —- and the names unavailable —- because the defendants haven’t been taken into custody, authorities said during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids.
Those indicted who have been located include Terrance Roby, 23, Jyshawn Robertson, 23, Ivan Clay, Jr., 21, Davon Biddle, 21, Alyssa Stovall, 23, Jaheim Nickelson, 19, Lloyd Allen, 28, Dewon Campbell, 22, Edward Roby, 24, Destiny Harrington, 21, Alissa Kucko, 26, Abyehun Teferi, 26, Kalon Bruce, 28, and Xzavier Cummings, 22.
“Our focus has been two-fold, interrupting a subculture that illegally distributes firearms and holding members of their criminal organizations accountable, while targeting violent offenders whose indifference towards human life and the law made them a danger to the public,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
“The troops on the ground are Waterloo police officers, are investigators, are people assigned to task forces and throughout the criminal justice system,” Fitzgerald said.
The cases were brought under the Project Safe Neighborhoods violence reduction initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods focuses enforcement efforts on violent offenders and partners with local prevention and reentry programs for reductions in crime.
“We will hold people accountable for activity that fuels violent crime. That includes people that don’t necessarily engage in violent crime themselves but whose actions those who drive the violent crime in the community,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery.
The indictments against Campbell, Edward Roby, Terrance Roby, Robertson, Nickelson, Allen III, and Bruce allege that these individuals possessed firearms after previously being convicted of at least one felony offense.
The indictment against Ivan Clay Jr. alleges that on at least two separate occasions he possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense. The indictment also alleges that Clay possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it and that he possessed a firearm in relation to the drug trafficking offense.
The indictment against Kucko alleges that she made a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, saying she was purchasing the firearm for herself when in reality she purchased the firearm for another person. The indictment also alleges Kucko possessed five guns while being an unlawful user of marijuana.
The indictments against Biddle, Stovall, and Cummings allege they possessed a firearm while being unlawful users of marijuana.
The indictment against Harrington allege that Harrington made a false statement when purchasing a firearm, giving a wrong address and not disclosing marijuana use.
