WATCH NOW: Five remain at large following round of firearm indictments from Waterloo, Cedar Falls

The cases were brought under the Project Safe Neighborhoods violence reduction initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods focuses enforcement efforts on violent offenders and partners with local prevention and reentry programs for reductions in crime.

“We will hold people accountable for activity that fuels violent crime. That includes people that don’t necessarily engage in violent crime themselves but whose actions those who drive the violent crime in the community,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery.

The indictments against Campbell, Edward Roby, Terrance Roby, Robertson, Nickelson, Allen III, and Bruce allege that these individuals possessed firearms after previously being convicted of at least one felony offense.

The indictment against Ivan Clay Jr. alleges that on at least two separate occasions he possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense. The indictment also alleges that Clay possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it and that he possessed a firearm in relation to the drug trafficking offense.