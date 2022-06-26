WATCH NOW: Fisherman honored for April river rescue

WATERLOO — Two Cedar Falls fishermen have been honored for saving an elderly man who drove his car into the Cedar River in Waterloo in April.

Waterloo Fire Rescue on Friday gave Bryan Olson and Rodney Barnes the department’s civilian commendation for pulling the driver to safety.

“Their quick thinking and brave actions in this dangerous current, and at night, undoubtedly saved this individual’s life,” said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

Olson and Barnes met about five years ago at ConAgra where they worked and quickly became friends, bonding over their shared interest in fishing.

On April 29, they took to the Cedar River from the Sherwood Park ramp with their poles despite a recent dearth of nibbles.

Instead of catfish, the two caught sight of odd lights floating downstream.

“We noticed some lights that shouldn’t have been on the river, and we decided to run up on it and see what was going on,” Olson said.

As they got closer, they realized they were approaching a partially submerged car.

“It kind of caught us off guard,” Olson said.

They reached in through a window and unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt.

“I put one leg in his car and held us tight so he wasn’t going anywhere and pulled him up in the boat,” Barnes said.

After delivering the driver to fire rescue workers, the two continued fishing, but they didn’t have any luck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.