 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Fisherman honored for April river rescue

  • 0
062422jr-rescue-awards-1

Bryan Olson, left, and Rodney Barnes received civilian citations from Waterloo Fire Rescue on Friday for saving a man from a partially submerged car in the Cedar River.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — Two Cedar Falls fishermen have been honored for saving an elderly man who drove his car into the Cedar River in Waterloo in April.

Waterloo Fire Rescue on Friday gave Bryan Olson and Rodney Barnes the department’s civilian commendation for pulling the driver to safety.

“Their quick thinking and brave actions in this dangerous current, and at night, undoubtedly saved this individual’s life,” said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

River Rescue - 3

The car that two fishermen saved a man from in April on Cedar River was almost completely submerged about 15 minutes after the rescue.

Olson and Barnes met about five years ago at ConAgra where they worked and quickly became friends, bonding over their shared interest in fishing.

On April 29, they took to the Cedar River from the Sherwood Park ramp with their poles despite a recent dearth of nibbles.

Instead of catfish, the two caught sight of odd lights floating downstream.

“We noticed some lights that shouldn’t have been on the river, and we decided to run up on it and see what was going on,” Olson said.

People are also reading…

As they got closer, they realized they were approaching a partially submerged car.

River Rescue - 2

Two fishermen found this vehicle partially submerged in the Cedar River in April with a man alive inside. 

“It kind of caught us off guard,” Olson said.

They reached in through a window and unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt.

“I put one leg in his car and held us tight so he wasn’t going anywhere and pulled him up in the boat,” Barnes said.

After delivering the driver to fire rescue workers, the two continued fishing, but they didn’t have any luck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Little Red Schoolhouse Summer Camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News