WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze at Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A fire that started inside a parked car spread to a house Wednesday leaving the home with major damage and residents without a place to stay.

Residents were filling a tire on the vehicle parked in the driveway next to 923 W. Ninth St. around noon when they noticed smoke coming from under the vehicle’s dashboard, said Capt. Bill Harter with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The smoke quickly turned to flames, which climbed up the side of the house and hit the soffits where it entered the attic area, Harter said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic, but the home main floor suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter for the home’s two residents.

The car is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.