WATCH NOW: Family makes appeal in Arizona missing persons case with local ties

WATERLOO – The family of a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather is appealing to the public for information on the two, who are presumed dead.

Elissa Landry, 28, and stepfather David Batten, 45, of Chino Valley, Ariz., were reported missing in April, and authorities believe their bodies are somewhere in the remote and rugged terrain surrounding the central Arizona community.

“They are honorably discharged combat veterans, and they do not deserve this,” Ben Batten, David Batten’s brother, said in a video released Tuesday by the Yavapai Silent Witness program.

“We are pleading with the public to help us find them. Anything anybody can find, even the smallest thing that you come across out in the woods, camping, hunting would be of tremendous help,” Ben Batten said.

The case has a local tie. Investigators believe Landry’s blue Subaru Forester is somewhere in the Waterloo area. Authorities have searched rural locations and explored a Waterloo lake.

Landry’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, formerly of Waterloo, was briefly listed as missing with them until he was detained on a federal probation warrant at a Raymond home days after the disappearance. Authorities have referred to him as a suspect in the disappearance.