WATCH NOW: Family makes appeal in Arizona missing persons case with local ties

WATERLOO – The family of a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather is appealing to the public for information on the two, who are presumed dead.
Elissa Landry, 28, and stepfather David Batten, 45, of Chino Valley, Ariz., were reported missing in April, and authorities believe their bodies are somewhere in the remote and rugged terrain surrounding the central Arizona community.
“They are honorably discharged combat veterans, and they do not deserve this,” Ben Batten, David Batten’s brother, said in a video released Tuesday by the Yavapai Silent Witness program.
“We are pleading with the public to help us find them. Anything anybody can find, even the smallest thing that you come across out in the woods, camping, hunting would be of tremendous help,” Ben Batten said.
The case has a local tie. Investigators believe Landry’s blue Subaru Forester is somewhere in the Waterloo area. Authorities have searched rural locations and explored a Waterloo lake.
Landry’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, formerly of Waterloo, was briefly listed as missing with them until he was detained on a federal probation warrant at a Raymond home days after the disappearance. Authorities have referred to him as a suspect in the disappearance.
He remains in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting transport to Arizona.
Sonya Batten, Elissa’s mother, said the family is looking for answers.
“Right now they are out missing. We would like to right by their remains, and the whole family is in need of closure,” she said.
Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
David Batten is 45, 6 feet tall, weighing about 255 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name “Nick.”
Landry is 28, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She goes by “Ellie.”
Landry’s vehicle is a blue 2013 Subaru Forester with an Arizona Women veteran plate WV1236.
Anyone with information on Batten, Landry or the vehicle is asked to contact Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
