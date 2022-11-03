WATERLOO — One person was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Thursday.
The identity of the driver wasn’t available, but police said he suffered a leg injury and is expected to survive. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.
A driver was injured in a crash in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street in Waterloo during a police chase on Thursday.
Jeff Reinitz
The chase started around noon in the downtown area and headed down Sycamore Street. In the 1900 block of Sycamore, the fleeing vehicle drove into a yard and struck a tree.
The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage, but the small tree remained upright.
