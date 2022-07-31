WATCH NOW: Defense team is testing old evidence in the Jerry Mark murder case

Jerry Allen Mark, 79, is serving a life prison sentence for murder in the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law, Les and Jorjean Mark, and their two children, Julie, 5, and Jeff, 18 months.

Prosecutors allege Jerry Mark shot and killed the family in their sleep because of a disagreement over inheritance of the family farm.

Jerry Mark has always said he is innocent of the crime, and over the years some of the evidence presented to the jury at his original trial has been debunked. The case even came close to a retrial in 2006.

Efforts to re-examine the case resumed in 2018 when the State Public Defender’s Office asked the court to review evidence as part of a U.S. Department of Justice grant to review convictions in cases that involved hair microscopy.

Then in 2021, the office sought to duplicate 8 mm film of Jerry Mark walking that was in evidence. The film had been used with testimony about his gait as it related to footprints found at the scene.

The defense team is now reviewing chrome cupboard drawer pulls, bullets, a basement electrical panel and a note about the will found in a coat in the bedroom that investigators seized to check for fingerprints. They are also taking another look at lifts of a palm or glove print found on a stairway wall at the home and prints on doors to the master bedroom.

“Several latent finger or palm prints from the crime scene have never been identified and have not been searched using modern technology in greatly expanded national databases,” Assistant Public Defender Erica Nichols Cook wrote in a motion seeking testing.

She wrote that three prints didn’t come from the victims, Jerry Mark, investigators or others documented at the scene. No matches for those prints could be found in Automated Fingerprint Identification System database searches in 1990 and 1994.

A fingerprint examiner from Illinois was tapped to make digital reproductions of the print evidence and compare it with Next Generation Identification, the FBI’s current fingerprint database, according to court filings.

“FBI NGI also now contains more than 60 million civil (non-arrest) fingerprint records non-existent in the FBI’s AFIS before July 2001,” Nichols Cook wrote. Besides the additional prints on file, the new database has three times greater accuracy, according to court records.

More recently, defense attorneys asked to review evidence locked in a courthouse cabinet.

At the time of the crime, Cedar Falls native Jerry Mark lived in Berkeley, Calif.

Authorities allege he rode his motorcycle back to Iowa, killed the family with a revolver Nov. 1, 1975, and then hit the road to return to California.

Witnesses at trial in 1976 included a Paso Robles, Calif., gun store employee who testified he sold .38 Long Colt ammunition to Jerry Mark before the murders. Experts claimed trace elements in the lead in other .38 Long Colt bullets at the shop matched the lead found at the crime scene.

People testified they saw a person matching Jerry Mark’s description along the route between California and Iowa, and investigators said Jerry Mark gave different accounts of where he went on his motorcycle trip.

Forensic DNA testing wasn’t used at the time, but an expert testified that cigarette butts found at the crime scene had saliva with the same blood type – Type O – as Jerry Mark. Les and Jorjean Mark didn’t smoke.

Since the conviction, developments in science have cast doubt on the practice of linking bullets by lead testing.

And subsequent examination of the cigarette butts with the advent of DNA testing ruled out Jerry Mark as the smoker.

With those pieces of evidence eliminated, and partly because prosecutors allegedly failed to disclose exculpatory evidence before the trial, a U.S. District Court judge overturned the murder conviction in a 2006 ruling and set the case for retrial.

The following year, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, allowing the guilty verdict to stand.