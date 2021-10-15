WATCH NOW: County Attorney's Office clears police in April officer-involved shooting

WATERLOO – Prosecutors said a Waterloo police officer acted reasonably when he shot and wounded a Waterloo man wielding an air gun, paralyzing him from the waist down.

In a review issued Friday, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Officer C.J. Nichols was justified when he fired at Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, who was allegedly chasing Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies with a Red Ryder BB gun on April 7.

“The videos show that Mr. Alvarez-Victoriano was pursuing Deputy Blake Dodd with an apparent firearm. No reasonable officer would have been able to determine that the weapon was an air rifle. Any objective person in Officer Nichols' position would feel the need to use deadly force,” Williams wrote in his conclusion.

In the review, Williams wrote that Iowa law allows reasonable force when a person reasonably believes it is needed to defend oneself or another from any actual or imminent use of unlawful force. A person who reasonably believes that a forcible felony is being or will imminently be perpetrated is justified in using reasonable force, including deadly force, he wrote.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued charges of two counts of misdemeanor assault on a peace officer against Alvarez shortly after the shooting, but he has yet to be served with an arrest warrant.

In September, Alvarez, 44, filed a suit against the City of Waterloo and an unidentified officer alleging negligence in connection with the shooting. Alvarez was struck in the hand and torso, and one of the bullets remains inside his body because removing it would involve too much risk, friends said.

According to Williams’ review, a resident called 911 around 12:50 a.m. to report a person walking on Commercial Street toward downtown with what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

Black Hawk Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Dodd was in the area and began looking for the man, finding him at West Sixth and Commercial streets. Alvarez was standing next to a wall, facing away from the deputy, “manipulating something at his waist.”

Dodd activated his squad car’s top lights and exited his vehicle. Alvarez picked up something and began walking toward the deputy, and Dodd yelled for him to drop the weapon and retreated behind his car for cover, according to Williams’ review.

Alvarez was talking, but Dodd wasn’t able to understand him, and the deputy described Alvarez’s actions as aggressive and radioed that Alvarez had a gun.

Alvarez walked toward the squad car with the weapon.

At this point, Deputy Matt Isley pulled up and noticed Alvarez approaching with both hands on the weapon at hip level pointed toward Dodd as if preparing to fire. Isley attempted to hit him with his squad car, but only clipped him with a side-view mirror. Isley told investigators that he looked in his rear-view mirror as he passed and noticed Alvarez had now pointed the weapon in his direction. He hopped out of his vehicle, drew his pistol and yelled for Alvarez to drop the weapon.

Nichols, who had been at a nearby rollover crash when he heard the call, arrived at the scene and saw Dodd moving around his parked vehicle and crouching.

“Officer Nichols approached Sixth Street and could see another individual with a long dark object in his hand. The individual was carrying it at waist level. It appeared to him to be a shotgun. At this point he believed that he and other officers were going to be engaged in a ‘gun fight,’” Williams wrote in his review.

“It was apparent to him that the individual had been following Deputy Dodd around the vehicle with the firearm. Officer Nichols approached closer to Deputy Dodd's vehicle and saw that he had brought the weapon up and had it pointed towards Deputy Dodd,” Williams wrote.

Nichols, still in his squad car, raised his AR-15 patrol rifle and fired a single shot through his windshield.

Alvarez fell to the ground.

Dodd ran over and kicked the weapon away from Alvarez, and it was at this point they determined it was a BB gun.

Nichols’ body and dashboard cameras were working and recorded the incident, according to the report. Waterloo police have declined to release footage from the encounter. Williams said the videos will be released at the conclusion of Alvarez’s case.

