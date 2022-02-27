WATCH NOW: Chase ends in crashes on Highway 218 over downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO --- One person was detained after allegedly crashing into two vehicles in a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

Details weren’t available, but the collisions shut down part of northbound Highway 218 over downtown Waterloo.

According to authorities, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a Dodge Charge with Minnesota license plates heading north around mile marker 64 outside of Waterloo.

The chase entered the city with the fleeing vehicle colliding with two other motorists. On the second impact, the Dodge lost a tire and crashed into the side barrier on the elevated highway over West Fourth Street.

No serious injuries were reported, and the fleeing driver was taken to a hospital with charges pending.

One unmarked State Patrol vehicle sustained minor damage during the incident.

